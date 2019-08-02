News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-02 20:44:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Deep-dive analysis of Practice No. 2 of Purdue fall camp

Yopkl8n6xzpjeyjy98uv
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

I take a look at the second practice of the 2019 training camp, offering 10 observations to enhance your knowledge.

If you're not yet a member to GoldandBlack.com, become one now and get the latest on this topic and more.

Access this deep-dive analysis and join the conversation it always creates.

Tmtn5yzfhinxngtmgicf
Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}