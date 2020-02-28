Let's take a Deep Dive into Monday's practice, the first of spring drills:

1. The offensive line is a work-in-progress. Fifth-year senior Grant Hermanns is a sure thing at left tackle. The rest of the No. 1 line on the first day of spring drills was: LG Mark Stickford; C Sam Garvin; RG Kyle Jornigan; RT Will Bramel. The second-team line was: LT Eric Miller, LG Cam Craig; C Spencer Holstege; RG DJ Washington; RT Dave Monnot. Stay tuned.

2. WR coach JaMarcus Shephard was running a unique drill in which an actual door attached to a frame was closed ... then opened quickly with Shephard throwing a ball through it to a wideout. Very unique. Very fun.

3. It's always interesting to see how players change their bodies in the offseason. And several looked noticeably bigger: Cory Trice, Marvin Grant, Khali Saunders, Branson Deen and Dontay Hunter all stood out.

4. Speaking of Hunter, the redshirt freshman was working out with the linebackers. He arrived as a defensive end last summer.

5. Fifth-year senior WR Jared Sparks had a boot on his left leg. And fifth-year senior J.D. Dellinger was not dressed.

6. Senior analyst Neil Callaway watched practice, keeping an eye on the offensive line--his area of strength. He could be a very good asset to the unit, which needs to take the proverbial next step."Early on (last season) due to a lot of reasons, we struggled up front," said Jeff Brohm. "I do think we improved as the year went on. I do think guys gained experience but we want to make sure the young bodies we still have are continuing to excel and get better. We feel very confident in my relationship with Neil and his experience coaching the offensive line, especially. Coach (Dale) Williams, Coach Callaway, Max Halpin and Justin Sinz--four guys really working with the offensive line--two with great experience and two young guys who have played offensive line and tight end and understand it, we are hopeful to continue to press forward."

7. Jack Cravaack is listed as a DE on the roster but is playing TE. It's a crowded field with Payne Durham, Kyle Bilodeau and Garrett Miller.

8. New d-line coach Terrance Jamison was absent as his wife is close to giving birth. In fact, it happened last night.

9. Purdue is opening just the first three practices of the spring to the media and fans. Last year, every practice was open. Why the change?Said Brohm: "Nowadays you have to be careful about what gets out there. We do have a new coaching coming in on the defensive side of the ball. While we want to be as friendly as we can, with everyone watching, things get out there. Sometimes it may even come from our room. We don't know. Someone on the team. You have to be a little cautious everyone doesn't know exactly what you are gonna do come Game One. We want to do our part to let our fans come out and watch."

10. The front seven of the No. 1 defense was lined up thusly: E George Karlaftis; T Anthony Watts; E Branson Deen; OLB Jalen Graham; ILB Jaylan Alexander; ILB Derrick Barnes; OLB DaMarcus Mitchell. BTW: Mitchell is huge, going 6-3, 260. Looked like Ja'Whaun Bentley.

11. Jeff Brohm confirmed after practice that the program is still recruiting grad transfers. Purdue thought it had OL TJ Storment, but he quickly jumped ship for TCU after a quick commitment.

12. Remember Chase Triplett? He was the first commitment in the Class of 2019, pledging in February 2018. But he didn't join the team until now. The 6-3, 215-pound Michigan City, Ind., native is listed as a LB.

13. The array of talent at WR is stupefying with the likes of Rondale Moore, David Bell, Milton Wright, TJ Sheffield, Mershawn Rice, Jackson Anthrop, Amad Anderson, Jr., Jared Sparks, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and Maliq Carr. And freshmen Marcellus Moore and Collin Sullivan will join the fray later. How is all of this gonna sort out? Nice problem to have.

