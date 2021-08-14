Defense is winner of Purdue's first scrimmage

Scrimmage No. 1 of training camp is in the books. And give the win to the defense. "I think the defense won the day, which is what I wanted," said Jeff Brohm. "I wanted to make progress there, without question. We did a pretty good job of stopping the run. I think we did a very good job of challenging the routs. I think we had multiple interceptions, we have multiple pass breakups." The defense has been ahead of the offense for most of camp, which began Aug. 6. The new aggressive scheme has been on full display. And it often has made life difficult for an offense that has been dealing with a patchwork line most of camp. The scrimmage included multiple live periods of live tackling. There also was situational periods focusing on third downs and the red zones and two-minute drill.

"We had way less lapses of people running open downfield," said Brohm, who says there were two interceptions that could have gone for TDs and multiple pass breakups. "So that was a very good thing. So I really thought our defense stood up today and that's encouraging. We got to build on that. We have players on that side of the ball that have experience. so they've been through some hard times, as well as good times and I think it's about gaining confidnece as we continue get through camp and going out there and playing loose and playing free and taking chances and going out and going for the win. So I was encouraged by what I saw at a lot of positions there." The Boilermakers wrapped up the scrimmage around noon ET and ran roughly 100 plays, according to Brohm. Purdue is off on Sunday and pack at practice on Monday. The squad has a second and final scrimmage on Aug. 21. Classes begin Aug. 23. Noteworthy items from Saturday's scrimmage:

QB RACE

Sounds like there was no separation in the quarterback race. Just like in camp practices, each signal-caller had his moments: fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell, junior Jack Plummer and fifth-year senior Austin Burton. "I think they all had their moments and they all had some things where it wasn't as good," said Brohm. "I think it played out like what we've seen in practice as a close competition. We're able to make some plays, a key is not turning the ball over, being efficient, taking negative plays. there was progress there. I Think we were able to see what we needed to and we've got to continue to have as many of these game like situations as we possibly can."



HOW DOES RUN GAME LOOK?

Purdue has made it a point of emphasis to run better, especially in short-yardage situations. Working on the rushing attack has been tough with the line dealing with a raft of injuries that have hampered continuity. Purdue also was without junior back King Doerue, whom Brohm said was out.

"I think we're gonna continue to push forward on running the football and being successful with that," said Brohm. "Figuring out ways to get yards when we need to and figuring out ways to have a little bit of creativity to manufacturer yards and figuring out a few ways to involve the quarterback. I think all those things need to happen.

"We just got to be as efficient as we can, and not get negative plays, and be able to convert short yardage situations is critical. so that's been an emphasis. there were some moments where we were able to do that, find a way to get the breakaway run. we haven't quite perfected that, for sure, but we just got to continue to work through it. Be physical up front and get more guys ready to play."

WHEN WILL MITCHELL, GRANT BE BACK?

Purdue was without LEO DaMarcus Mitchell and safety Marvin Grant, two projected starters. Mitchell has been out most of camp getting himself hydrated. With Mitchell out, redshirt freshman Kydran Jenkins has been the No. 1 LEO. The team received good news about Mitchell on Wednesday when it was learned the senior had made his grades and would be eligible. Grant has been dealing with a quad issue and has missed most of camp, like Mitchell. With Grant out of the lineup, sophomore Sanoussi Kane has been running with the first team. "DaMarcus, we're hopeful next week to get him back at some point," said Brohm. "Marvin Grant is very close. He did some things yesterday, just spreading full speed. Those things we've got to be a little careful, so we don't have any setbacks. But he's he's very close, so we're hopeful next week."

ISN'T THAT SPECIAL

Purdue worked on special teams, which was plagued with inconsistency in 2020. Brohm said to expect more starters on coverage units. On this day, he was generally pleased with freshman punter Jack Ansell, a 23-year-old Australian.

"We looked at the punting game very extensively," said Brohm. "For the most part I think we've made progress there. Jack Ansell has a lead right now on that position, we just got to make sure he stays consistent. the good thing is he's been fairly consistent to this point and there's been a few really, really good kicks and we can't have the bad kicks." As for the kicking ... "I think we've made great strides," said Brohm. "Mitchell Fineran has come in and done a really good job. Freehill has done a good job as the backup followed by Dellinger. today was not their best day, it was not. But every day to this point, they've been pretty solid. so it was good for them to struggle a little bit today and realize that when it's game time they got to step up."

ANY NEW INJURIES?