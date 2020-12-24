The Bob Diaco experience lasted one year at Purdue. And, it was a failure. He never seemed to have a personality that meshed with Jeff Brohm. And his 3-4/4-3 scheme wasn't embraced.

Now, Brohm finds himself in the same spot as he was last year at this time after he fired Nick Holt: Looking for a defensive coordinator.

This is a big hire for Brohm, who is entering his fifth season in 2021. Each of the last three years have ended with a losing record. And the Boilermakers haven’t been to a bowl in each of the last two seasons.