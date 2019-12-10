Purdue has parted ways with defensive coordinator Nick Holt. Now, the speculation begins: Who could take over?

It will be a key hire as Jeff Brohm begins his fourth season in West Lafayette looking for a breakthrough. Brohm could already have Holt’s replacement lined up. But, who knows? Something to contemplate: Will Brohm go with a veteran or an up-and-comer? Considering Purdue is coming off a 4-8 season as Brohm enters his fourth season needing to deliver results, hiring a veteran coordinator would seem to make sense.

As for scheme, many work. Personnel matters more. To that end, the new coordinator needs to be a good recruiter.



Here are a few possible targets. Some are based on connecting the dots between candidates and Brohm. Others are pure speculation.



Tracey Claeys, unemployed. He is an understated personality, but he’s good. Claeys stepped down during the season from the coordinator job at Washington State. Purdue fans will remember Claeys as Jerry Kill’s right-hand man at Minnesota. The 50-year-old Claeys was the DC at Emporia State, Southern Illinois and Northern Illinois under Kill, in addition to at Minnesota. Claeys was the head coach of the Golden Gophers in 2016, going 9-4 with a Holiday Bowl win after Kill stepped down.



Ron English, safeties coach Florida. The 51-year-old was the DC at Louisville in 2008 when Brohm was an assistant on the staff. English also has coordinated defenses at Michigan and San Jose State. And he was the head coach at Eastern Michigan (2009-13).

Cort Dennison, Inside linebackers coach/recruiting coordinator Louisville. He may be too young for the job, but Dennison is a name to remember. He is in his third season in Derby City, where he first worked for Bobby Petrino and was retained by Scott Satterfield.

Marcus Freeman, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Cincinnati. Purdue fans will remember the former Ohio State linebacker from his stint as linebackers coach in West Lafayette from 2013-16 under Darrell Hazell. Freeman is a rising star in the coaching ranks. The 33-year old has done a bang-up job working for defensive-minded Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell the last three seasons.

Derrick Jackson, associate head coach/defensive coordinator Northern Illinois. He coached cornerbacks and was the defensive recruiting coordinator under Brohm at Purdue in 2017 and 2018. Jackson left to work for friend Thomas Hammock this past season at NIU. Jackson is one of the best recruiters in the nation and a sharp defensive mind. Brohm hired Jackson from Wake Forest.

Vic Koenning, defensive coordinator West Virginia. Brohm worked with Koenning when he was at Illinois in 2010-11. Koenning is a sage defensive mind who has coordinated defenses at Troy, Wyoming, Illinois and Kansas State. The 59-year old would bring a level of comfort and lots of ideas to West Lafayette.

Jim Leavitt, unemployed. He is as experienced as they come. The 63-year-old was an analyst at Florida State last season for Willie Taggert. He also had a successful stint as South Florida head coach (1997-2009), where he started the program. Leavitt has coordinated defenses at Kansas State, Colorado and Oregon and coached linebackers in the NFL.

Anthony Poindexter, co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Purdue. Brohm could stay in-house and give the defensive play-calling duties to Poindexter. Poindexter was hired by Brohm from UConn, where he was a DC and safeties coach. Poindexter, 43, seems primed to take the “next step” in his career.

Paul Rhoads, defensive backs coach UCLA. He is a well-respected defensive mind who has head coaching (Iowa State) and coordinator experience (Pitt, Auburn, Arkansas). The 52-year old is an Iowa native who is working for Chip Kelly in Westwood.

