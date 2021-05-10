Defensive target Kalib Perry will be among Purdue's visitors next month
INDIANAPOLIS — Once June opens up for recruiting visits to resume, Purdue won't waste any time getting some priority targets on campus.
Among them: Defensive target Kalib Perry.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Ky., said at Sunday's Rivals Camp Series event in Indianapolis that he'll officially visit West Lafayette in early June, expected to be the first weekend of the month.
"They really like my athleticism and me being able to play all over the field," Perry said. "They like me as a hybrid strong safety-linebacker because of my size at 215 and around 6-4. They're really big into engineering, and I want to do mechanical engineering, so that's good, too."
