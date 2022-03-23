Defensively, Purdue's Ethan Morton's up for anything

PHILADELPHIA — During Purdue's win over Texas last weekend in Milwaukee, the casual observer might have been taken aback by Jaden Ivey's ice-water shooting, Trevion Williams' terrorization of the Longhorn frontcourt and all those free throws.

The basketball nerds looking on might just as soon have been consumed by the defensive show being put on by Ethan Morton, the Boilermaker sophomore who used his 22 minutes to not just make two significant three-pointers, but also to impact the game on D as much as anyone on the floor. He spent the evening plowing over screens, strongly contesting — and sometimes blocking — shots and using his height, length, smarts and hustle against Longhorn scoring guard Marcus Carr and versatile 4 man Timmy Allen at other times.

It was his effort against Carr during the second half that really stood out, but also fell in line with what Morton's done most of this season, acting as a sort of utility man for Purdue defensively, versatile enough to match up against all shapes, sizes and skill sets.

He's big enough to guard true forwards, and when that forward is skilled enough to be problematic for Purdue's bigger frontcourt players, Morton's mobility comes in handy, as it has against Ron Harper Jr. of Rutgers and Keegan Murray of Iowa, among others, this season.

He's guarded wings all season, among them N.C. State's Dereon Seabron, who Morton stopped in the closing seconds of regulation in Brooklyn in December after the Wolfpack cleared him out. Morton's defensive metrics this season in isolation are outstanding, elite actually.

Against true guards, Morton's height, length and sheer size help him, and he did a fine job against Texas using all of it, to both challenge shots and passes, but also fight through screens and steer Carr to the sideline, right into help.

Morton's been a case study in adaptability.

"It's just being on this team, learning from these guys, having great coaches and just figuring out what this team needs in certain moments," Morton said. "... and just trying to take on challenges when they're presented to you."



