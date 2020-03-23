News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-23 11:52:01 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Definitive Season In Review: Purdue's 2019-2020 By The Numbers

Purdue coach Matt Painter
Matt Painter's team's metrics belied its record this season (Chad Krockover @krockphotography)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

A look back at some numbers that encapsulate Purdue's season.

32

Purdue's final standing in the NCAA's NET rankings, now the most important metric related to NCAA Tournament selection.

Matt Painter's intent is to continue playing difficult out-of-conference schedules — Monday's announcement of next December's meeting with West Virginia in Brooklyn being another example — in part to sweet talk the computers and enhance his team's résumé when NCAA judgment day comes.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}