Deion Burks will continue his career at Oklahoma, announcing to ESPN that he'll be transferring to the Sooners after a breakout redshirt sophomore season at Purdue where the wide receiver caught 47 passes for 629 yards and 7 receiving touchdowns.



Burks started off the year hot for Purdue, scoring an 84 yard reception for Purdue's first touchdown of the season, and leading the way for its receiving room the rest of the way.



He led Purdue in all major receiving category. He had the most receptions, yards, yards per catch, and touchdowns while receiving honorable mention status for an All-Big Ten team.



The speedy, 5'11" receiver redshirted his first season in West Lafayette in 2021, and spent most of last season on the bench before coming on late, but an injury in Purdue's bowl game against LSU saw his freshman campaign end in the hospital.



Burks might might not be a traditional #1 receiver, but he was a coveted portal target, and one of the best potential slot receivers in the country. He'll now join an Oklahoma team that went 10-2 on the season in the Big 12.