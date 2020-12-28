Derrick Barnes earns Senior Bowl invite
Purdue senior linebacker Derrick Barnes has been invited to the Senior Bowl, it was announced on Monday night. The Senior Bowl will be played on January 30, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. CT in Mobile, Ala.
Barnes was named second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and third-team by the media in 2020 for a Purdue squad that finished 2-4. He led the Boilermakers with 54 tackles and was second with 5.5 TFLs. He also had an interception. Barnes excelled playing at linebacker a year after spending 2019 at end.
The 6-1, 245-pound Covington, Ky., native started 33 games for Purdue from 2017-2020. He made 226 tackles with 10.5 sacks and 25 TFLs in 39 career games.
Boilermaker tight end Brycen Hopkins played in the 2020 Senior Bowl and then was a fourth-round pick in the NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams.
Welcome LB Derrick Barnes (@derrickbarnes21) from @BoilerFootball to the 2021 @Reeses Senior Bowl!!!— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 29, 2020
😤😤😤 #BoilerUp #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #BestOfTheBest@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/YCWEZUWj9N
