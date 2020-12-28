Purdue senior linebacker Derrick Barnes has been invited to the Senior Bowl, it was announced on Monday night. The Senior Bowl will be played on January 30, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. CT in Mobile, Ala.

Barnes was named second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and third-team by the media in 2020 for a Purdue squad that finished 2-4. He led the Boilermakers with 54 tackles and was second with 5.5 TFLs. He also had an interception. Barnes excelled playing at linebacker a year after spending 2019 at end.

The 6-1, 245-pound Covington, Ky., native started 33 games for Purdue from 2017-2020. He made 226 tackles with 10.5 sacks and 25 TFLs in 39 career games.

Boilermaker tight end Brycen Hopkins played in the 2020 Senior Bowl and then was a fourth-round pick in the NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

