 Derrick Barnes | Senior Bowl | Purdue football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-28 19:02:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Derrick Barnes earns Senior Bowl invite

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Purdue senior linebacker Derrick Barnes has been invited to the Senior Bowl, it was announced on Monday night. The Senior Bowl will be played on January 30, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. CT in Mobile, Ala.

Barnes was named second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and third-team by the media in 2020 for a Purdue squad that finished 2-4. He led the Boilermakers with 54 tackles and was second with 5.5 TFLs. He also had an interception. Barnes excelled playing at linebacker a year after spending 2019 at end.

The 6-1, 245-pound Covington, Ky., native started 33 games for Purdue from 2017-2020. He made 226 tackles with 10.5 sacks and 25 TFLs in 39 career games.

Boilermaker tight end Brycen Hopkins played in the 2020 Senior Bowl and then was a fourth-round pick in the NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}