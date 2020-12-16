GoldandBlack - Derrick Barnes signs with agent

Purdue will be without arguably its best defensive player in 2021 with linebacker Derrick Barnes signing with Caric Sports Management.

With the NCAA passing a waiver stating the 2020 season wouldn't count toward eligibility, seniors were able to return in 2021. But Barnes has opted to pursue a professional career.

On Wednesday, Barnes was named second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and third-team by the media. In 2020, the senior led the Boilermakers with 54 tackles and was second with 5.5 TFLs. He also had an interception. Barnes excelled playing at linebacker a year after spending 2019 at end.

The 6-1, 245-pound Covington, Ky., native started 33 games for Purdue from 2017-2020. He made 226 tackles with 10.5 sacks and 25 TFLs in 39 career games.

