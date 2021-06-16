Devin Mockobee may be the ultimate diamond in the rough.

The Boonville (Ind.) High running back is rated just a two-star recruit by Rivals.com, but he has a five-star resume that includes 3,565 rushing, 45 rushing TDs and 54 total touchdowns during his three-year varsity career at the Class 4A school.

The 6-0, 195-pound Mockobee had been committed to Navy since last summer. But a whirlwind recruitment with Purdue saw the dynamic back flip to the Boilermakers days ago.

"I think the exclamation point happened two weeks ago when he solidified himself as a legitimate, dynamic athlete by being (2021) state long jump champion and finishing second in the 110-high hurdles," said Boonville coach Darin Ward. "There's not many football guys--besides sprinters--that become state champions. I think that gathered the attention of the running backs coach at Purdue (Chris Barclay) that this kid’s the real deal. To be able to excel like that on the track each week for sectional to regional to state really shows the type of kid he is."

Mockobee visited Purdue on Tuesday. And by Wednesday, he was a Boilermaker, the final piece of the program's 2021 class. Mockobee will arrive in West Lafayette as a walk-on with hopes of going on scholarship in the second semester.



GoldandBlack.com spoke to Ward to learn more about the latest Purdue commitment.

