Devin Mockobee Relives Scholarship Moment & More From Media Availability
Devin Mockobee:
- Mockobee said the moment "Definitely took me by surprise." and that he didn't know what to expect. Mockobee was confused as to why Ryan Walters wanted him to stand up.
- The first thing he did was text and call his parents to let them know and added that his phone has been blowing up non-stop about it.
- Mockobee wouldn't have believed he'd be in this position last year after not dressing for games as a redshirt.
- He said his teammates are ready to step up with some key players opting out.
- His goal for the game is to reach 1,000 yards, it would mean a lot to be amongst the select few that have reached that mark in Purdue history.
- On his future goals: He wants to keep getting better every year for his team and said he especially wants to put on weight because that will elevate his game.
- Had a great first impression of Ryan Walters, and said a lot of guys feel the same.
Interim head coach Brian Brohm:
- Aidan O'Connell told him yesterday that he would be opting out of the bowl game. Brohm added that Purdue is thankful for him and all that he's brought to the program.
- Payne Durham and Charlie Jones are also opting out of the Citrus Bowl.
- Austin Burton will start in the Citrus Bowl vs. LSU and is excited about the opportunity.
- Michael Alaimo will be the backup, but Brohm wants to get him in the game in some capacity. Freshman Brady Allen could potentially see snaps as well.
- This game is about giving these guys on this year's team the best chance to win.
- Paul Piferi and Drew Biber will be asked to fill the void of Payne Durham leaving.
- Other wide receivers have "a bounce in their step" knowing that they could see more passes their way for the game.
- Brohm said this is a great opportunity for him to sit in the head coach's chair and lead the program heading into the Citrus Bowl. He said, "you're always being watched by somebody" and he told the players that.
Offensive lineman Marcus Mbow:
- O'Connell not playing is a big deal, but "we're on to the next one with what we've got."
- He looks to get better and to see how they stack up against an SEC team in the bowl game.
- It's been smooth with all of the changes over the last week.
- Mbow said the team hasn't had to "regroup" because even though Jeff Brohm left, they have all been in the same spot mentally and ready to go play.
- Said Ryan Walters seems like a good guy, brings energy to the team and gets everybody excited. He is looking forward to working with Walters and seeing where he can take this program.
- When asked if he is going to stay, he said "Should be. I'd love to."
- Mbow said it's a "next man up mentality" and that everybody is always ready to go 1-3 (on depth chart).