Dillon Thieneman follows brothers' footsteps, commits to Purdue
First, Jacob Thieneman came to Purdue. Then, Brennan Thieneman wore the Gold and Black. Now, a third Thieneman will play for the Boilermakers: Dillon Thieneman, who may be the best Thieneman of all.
The 6-0, 190-pound product of Westfield (Ind.) High committed to the Boilermakers on Tuesday, the eighth commitment in Purdue's 2023 class. Thieneman is the fifth commitment in the last two days.
While older brothers Jacob and Brennan came to Purdue as walk-ons from Guerin Catholic High in Noblesville and eventually became scholarship players and starters, Dillon Thieneman will arrive in West Lafayette with a scholarship--and much more hype. (Jacob Thieneman enjoyed a cup-of-coffee NFL career with the 49ers.)
A Rivals.com three-star prospect, Thieneman was offered by Brohm's staff at camp last summer and since has fielded other Big Ten offers from Minnesota, Indiana and Northwestern. He also had offers from Toledo, Ball State and Marshall, among others.
