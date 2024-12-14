Dillon Thieneman lands at Big Ten program in transfer portal

Purdue's quest to retain its top talent that entered the transfer portal did not come to fruition as sophomore safety Dillon Thieneman announced via Instagram on Saturday that he has committed to Oregon.

Thieneman initially announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal following Purdue's season-ending defeat against Indiana and the subsequent firing of now former head coach Ryan Walters. The star safety was the Boilermakers' top defender over the last two years, racking up 210 total tackles (144 solo), as well as seven tackles for loss, nine passes defended and six interceptions.

Thieneman is the No. 3 player in the Rivals transfer portal rankings and one of four in the top 40 of the rankings, joined by Will Heldt, Cole Brevard, and Tarrion Grant. The Purdue legacy is also the fourth Boilermaker to commit to another program upon entering the portal. Cole Brevard (Texas), Drew Biber (Minnesota) and Mahamane Moussa (Louisville) have also found landing spots on the open market already this off-season.

Barry Odom aims to retain portal going talent from West Lafayette as he begins his tenure in West Lafayette, but Thieneman will not be one of those returners.