GoldandBlack - Director of player personnel Eron Hodges leaving Purdue

Eron Hodges, Purdue's director of player personnel the past three years and one of the public faces of some of the program's finest recruiting of its modern era, will not be retained, GoldandBlack.com has learned.

Hodges came to Purdue from Ohio State to take over Jeff Brohm's program's recruiting arm in April of 2018, after which Purdue signed Rivals.com's No. 26-ranked class in 2019 and No. 30 in 2020, those two classes highlighted by several Rivals250 prospects.

Hodges was instrumental in enhancing Purdue brand's digital presence on social media and through direct correspondence, building relationships with recruits and leading a staff that produced impactful visit experiences.

The director of player personnel position now joins Purdue's openings at defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach, with potentially more to come as the coaching carousel nationally continues.