#2 Purdue is 22-2 on the season, on an 8 game win-streak, the third 7+ win streak of the season, and has a two game lead in the Big Ten Conference.



There's not many things that can be labeled as a problem in West Lafayette for Matt Painter right now. But there are still lessons to learn in wins, even if it's easier to believe in them in losses.



While Purdue has been led by its two stars, Zach Edey and Braden Smith, it's the entirety of its starting lineup that has done most the damage on the offensive end of games, particularly with scoring. Not exactly a shocking notion, the best players that are starting are scoring the most points.



But Purdue's bench has been mostly a one man crew when it comes to scoring punch off the bench.



Four of Purdue's five starters are averaging double-digits in scoring. The fifth-leading scorer is Mason Gillis, who comes off the bench to score 6.7 points a game. His points mostly come from the three-point arc where he's shooting just south of 50%.



Purdue as a team is 205th in the nation in bench scoring at 18.92 points per game.



The divide between Gillis' production and the rest of the bench has grown more stark as the season has progressed. In the last five games, Mason Gillis has accounted for 41 points while the rest of the bench has scored just 31.



But does it matter? If it does, is there a solution for Matt Painter?





