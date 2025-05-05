Purdue lands UConn transfer kicker Seth Turner

Purdue football added to its special teams unit today, landing a commitment from UConn transfer kicker/punter Seth Turner, which comes on the heels of his visit to campus.

Turner was a class of 2023 recruit, where he signed with UConn after playing both soccer and football at Great Valley in Pennsylvania. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound specialist did not appear in a game for the Huskies during his two-year stint in Storrs.

Turner now heads to West Lafayette, where he provides another option at both kicker and punter, having prior experience at both at the high school level. The Boilermakers have brought in a pair of fellow transfer punters, Jack McCallister and Sam Dubwig in the punting department, while Spencer Porath remains the lone kicker with experience on the roster. The latest move now provides Porath with some competition at placekicker heading into the fall, which is something Purdue has been looking to add.

Purdue is now up to 54 portal additions this off-season, with Turner becoming the 24th commit of the spring cycle. He joins fellow specialists McCallister, Dubwig and long snapper Luke Raab as the portal additions in Shibest's unit this off-season in what will be a new-look special teams room in 2025.