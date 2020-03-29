Dr. Will Miller is one of the nation's most respected authorities on stress & coping, interpersonal relationships, organizational health. Miller is a former headline comedian and late night show host, and now serves as a minister, social media professor at Purdue therapist and works closely with the Lafayette area police.





GoldandBlack.com: There's nobody more important in you in terms of right now trying to keep that message of hope and inspiration while not sugarcoating anything. This is not a happy time. But tell me about where you are with all this right now.

Miller: Well, (wife) Sally and I are safe. We're healthy, but we're in the age group where we need to (be vigiIant). The first thing I want to say is, I am very privileged that my work as a therapist for a very long time has really focused in recent years on first responders, police, and EMTs. Our concerns are for their health and their well being.

Obviously, we're all looking out at the big issue. You know, looking at the news, wondering what's going to happen. But then there's the in the house experience where people are living in closer quarters than they usually are. There are parents who now all of a sudden are homeschooling their kids, they never expected to do that. There are husbands and wives in good marriages, but those tensions get difficult. I've heard from a lot of people saying, “He's driving me crazy, he's driving me crazy” because we wind up being in such close quarters, some of those tensions.

Before all of this (COVID-19) started, 40 million Americans, that we know of, have an anxiety disorder. 50 million, are depressed. That's just the numbers we know. We live in a very agitated culture of busyness and it's fraught with anxiety. So now you're hunkered down in your house. Managing your anxiety is job one. That's what we have to do.

The best way to think about that is distraction that takes you to good places. That's why sports is so fantastic. I've had a lot of my friends talking about how they've been reveling in going on YouTube or someplace to rewatch this game or that game and that's been a great help. You can lose yourself into that.

What the science tells us, I'm a trauma specialist, the treatment for PTSD comes down to two things. One is feeling safe. You feel safe in your house safe with your people. And movement. I mean, not just exercise generically, yes. But they recommend yoga and walking and being out in nature, deep breathing. All of those things facilitate (good mental health). The most difficult, complicated part of the human brain is the frontal cortex, and what brain science and psychological sciences really come to believe is this is what gets us the most distracted and the most difficulty. Meditation or meditation practice, whether it's walking out in nature, losing yourself in a game or some uplifting thing, shuts this down so that your body, your blood pressure, everything calms down, and that's what we need. All the more reason for us to be on the front line for the frontline people who don't have the chance to do that.

GoldandBlack.com: We talked about social media and sometimes it works kind of both ways. It can play a huge role.

Miller: No question. Professor Glenn Sparks, right here at Purdue and I, have been studying social isolation for a long time through our book, “Refrigerator Rights”, and it's not like it was like a glib demonization of social media. But everyone fairly would critique about losing yourself in social media, with your phone versus engaged in face to face. The incredible irony now is it's kind of flipped over and now these tools become a really helpful way, especially when you have to be quarantined in space. You can’t even like visit your parents, your kids, your siblings, etc. I’m able to stay in touch through Zoom and FaceTime and Facebook with my own kin scattered all around the country. It's a good tool.

It's good, but my word is keep it positive. Anyone who has enjoyed the catharsis of angry rants on social media, it's time to just, what do we say, shut your yapper. Be positive and it will affect you back.

GoldandBlack.com: Ohio State's football coach, Ryan Day, posted something on Facebook take it one day at a time. We have to take this in small chunks, or it can overwhelm you, correct?

Miller: What is the operate lesson of good sports and team management? It’s focus. Focus and paying attention to what you need and pushing out distractions. Everyone has to be on this team in that way. So we rely on the best advice we can from the medical community, and probably from sociology and psychology.

Update yourself, so you know what's going on. But the rest of the time, keep your focus on what will help you be healthy. The blessing here too, is that at least we can safely be outside. Preparing yourself and taking care of yourself in your quarantine, as Sally and I are, you can walk every day, you can get out. As president Daniels says, the good blessing is that the weather will facilitate being out in the sunshine and watching the flowers.

I was talking to a guy in a supermarket when I could last go to the supermarket, and he was really elderly. I always chat with everyone. He was 94. And I said, we talked about how my dad was in World War II. And he just looked at me and he says, 'if we got through World War II, we're going to get through this." That's a really good perspective.







