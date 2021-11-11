The weekend prior to the signing date for the 2022 class, Purdue hosted perhaps its top uncommitted 2023 target for an official visit.

Lafayette native Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn returned to town from his prep school in Utah to visit campus.

"It's a really good place family-wise," said Gibbs-Lawhorn, who attends Real Salt Lake Academy In Herriman, Utah, near Salt Lake City. "I'm good with all the players and me and Coach Painter have a really close relationship. Not just Coach Painter but the entire coaching staff. The town loves the team."

The Rivals.com four-star guard Is a top-50 prospect nationally In his class, largely because of his ability to score. He averaged 21 points per game as just a freshman at McCutcheon High School two years ago, before missing last season due to a foot Injury.

""They just talked about how I could be one of their lead scorers," Gibbs-Lawhorn said. " ... They want me to play the role Carsen Edwards played for them before and the role Jaden Ivey plays for them now."