Purdue trying to lure Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn back to Lafayette
The weekend prior to the signing date for the 2022 class, Purdue hosted perhaps its top uncommitted 2023 target for an official visit.
Lafayette native Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn returned to town from his prep school in Utah to visit campus.
"It's a really good place family-wise," said Gibbs-Lawhorn, who attends Real Salt Lake Academy In Herriman, Utah, near Salt Lake City. "I'm good with all the players and me and Coach Painter have a really close relationship. Not just Coach Painter but the entire coaching staff. The town loves the team."
The Rivals.com four-star guard Is a top-50 prospect nationally In his class, largely because of his ability to score. He averaged 21 points per game as just a freshman at McCutcheon High School two years ago, before missing last season due to a foot Injury.
""They just talked about how I could be one of their lead scorers," Gibbs-Lawhorn said. " ... They want me to play the role Carsen Edwards played for them before and the role Jaden Ivey plays for them now."
