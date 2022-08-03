 GoldandBlack - Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn decommits from Purdue
Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn decommits from Purdue

Brian Neubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Months after committing to Purdue, four-star guard and Lafayette native Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn has decommitted from the Boilermakers, he announced on Wednesday.

The talented guard started his high school career at McCutcheon, then spent the past two seasons at prep schools in Utah and Florida. After recovering from a series of foot injuries, he committed to Purdue after Matt Painter and his stuff stayed on him through his injury.

Now, Gibbs-Lawhorn has decided against returning to his hometown.

Purdue's now left with Myles Colvin as its lone 2023 recruit.

