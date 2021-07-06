Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn hasn't played since last summer, idled by a foot injury for the better part of the last year.

But it hasn't been a case of out-of-sight, out-of-mind for those college programs interested in the Rivals.com four-star scoring guard and Lafayette native.

In addition to Purdue and Indiana, who each offered prior to Gibbs-Lawhorn's move to Real Salt Lake Academy in Utah, a slew of prominent programs have taken a keen interest in him. Gonzaga, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Oklahoma and Missouri are among them.