A Purdue legend has returned to his old stomping grounds. Drew Brees will join Purdue football as an interim assistant coach ahead of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced.

“I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program.“ Brees said per a release.

Brees will assist in preparation for LSU and coach in the game. Ross Dellinger of Sports Illustrated also reports that Brees is able to recruit via a NCAA waiver.

The former Purdue quarterback is the most notable member of the “Cradle of Quarterbacks” in Boilermakers history.

He led Purdue to the second Rose Bowl appearance in program history and holds school records in career passing touchdowns, career passing yards, and single season passing touchdowns.

Brees will relocate to West Lafayette as he helps Purdue prepare for its matchup with LSU on January 2nd.