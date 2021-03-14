Thanks for the memories, Drew.



After 10,551 passes, it's over. Drew Brees is retiring.

The former Purdue icon left a deep imprint on the NFL following a brilliant 20-year career that has Brees pointed toward the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brees will be remembered for many things. The myriad records, a Super Bowl championship, charity, comebacks, perseverance, drive and being a great husband and father.

Now, he will begin the next phase of his life, reportedly as a broadcaster for NBC. No doubt, he'll excel at that, too. No way anyone will prepare more thoroughly.



That's Drew.

No detail is too minute. Everything matters.



Purdue fans were among the first to see this when Brees matriculated to West Lafayette from Austin, Texas, in 1997.



That’s when a skinny kid with a surgically repaired knee and big hopes arrived as part of Joe Tiller’s first recruiting class. There was no hype ... no great expectations ... no anticipation.



No one knew back then that Purdue was getting a transcendent talent whose impact on not just a football program--but a university--would last forever. Brees loved Purdue. And Purdue loved Brees. It's a love affair that will endure.



By the time Brees left West Lafayette, he had helped change the way football was played in the Big Ten. Turns out, three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust wasn't the only way you could win in the rough-and-tumble Big Ten.



The overlooked and largely unwanted signal-caller from the Lone Star State and the fun-loving coach with a crazy basketball-on-grass offense combined to transform the Boilermaker program and Big Ten football.

Brees turned out to be too good to be true. But, it was true. All of it. The world found out what Purdue fans already knew during a decorated NFL career. It's all in black and white. Look at the record books. Numbers don't lie.



Brees’ big moments in West Lafayette were many during his three years as a starter from 1998-2000. Here are his four most memorable games while playing for Purdue during a golden era.