The Boilermaker Alliance today announced Drew Brees as the newest member of its executive board, which is charged with operating the charitable organization that uses the name-image-likeness of Purdue University student-athletes to help them make a difference in their communities.

Brees will help guide the organization as it expands its offerings to all 385 scholarship student-athletes at Purdue University.

“I believe in the mission of Boilermaker Alliance and what we are trying to accomplish in developing character and future leaders amongst our student-athletes. We will empower all 385 of them to make an impact, not just here in West Lafayette, but all over the world,” Brees said in a statement. “Boilermaker Alliance will also provide all our amazing coaches the resources they need to compete for championships. We aim to set the standard so other universities can look to Purdue and model their programs after ours, but also use this as an opportunity to help develop leaders of character and do things the right way.”

“We are honored to have Drew on our board, as we consider him the most well-qualified person nationally to help lead a name-image-likeness organization for any university. He is the perfect fit for Boilermaker Alliance and we are confident his presence will amplify the reputation of our organization,” said Jeff McKean, president of Boilermaker Alliance said in a statement. “This is a new age in collegiate athletics and we know our expansion to all 385 student-athletes on scholarship is unprecedented. We aim to be a leader in this space for years to come."

McKean went on to say that he believes that there is no higher profile former athlete in college athletics that is more committed to his alma mater than Brees.

"We believe this will give us a advantage that few, if any, schools have," McKean said.

Additional excerpts from the press release:

Boilermaker Alliance intends to provide a new vehicle to recognize the accomplishments of Purdue student-athletes, while elevating the profile and effectiveness of charitable organizations in Indiana and nationwide. Purdue student-athletes will work on behalf of charitable organizations to help amplify the charities’ reach in a way that is not otherwise possible, through efforts such as making special appearances, signing autographs, posting on social media, managing camps and clinics, mentoring kids and appearing at charity events. In the non-exclusive agreements, Boilermaker Alliance will compensate student-athletes under the new name-image-likeness rules through donations it has received. The organization intends to raise $6 million annually to support this mission.

Boilermaker Alliance began partnering with athletes earlier this year and is actively working with nonprofit organizations across the state and country. The goal is for student-athletes to hone their passions and find an organization that best suits them. Boilermaker Alliance will positively impact the greater Lafayette community and beyond for many years by uniting Purdue student-athletes, Purdue alumni and the charitable organizations they choose.

In addition to the expansion announcement, Boilermaker Alliance released the names of several individuals who will help comprise the organization’s advisory board. They include Akin Ayodele, Rapheal Davis, Jim Everett, Nick Hardwick, Robbie Hummel, Matt Light, Cuonzo Martin, Shaun Phillips, Pete Quinn, Bobby Riddell and golfer Adam Schenk. In his role as an executive board member, Brees will also chair the advisory board.

Boilermaker Alliance is not associated with Purdue University but was founded earlier this year by a group of individuals with a long-standing commitment to Purdue University and the Athletic Department.