GoldandBlack - Drops at 9 a.m. Tuesday: Gold and Black Radio Purdue Basketball Preview

Drops at 9 a.m. Tuesday: Gold and Black Radio Purdue Basketball Preview
The Boilermakers have a handful of veteran players, but it might be the freshmen who ultimately help decide Purdue's fate this season. We'll preview it all, plus have a conversation with Coach Matt Painter and break down the latest recruiting news, on the Gold and Black Radio Purdue Basketball Season Preview.
Link: Radio
Dropping at 9 Tuesday morning, the Gold and Black Radio Purdue Basketball Season Preview, one hour of talk with @KyleCharters79 and @brianneubert, with Matt Painter, recruiting and more. Sub to fav podcast app or listen here https://t.co/uKL41ZuU2X— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) November 24, 2020
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.