GoldandBlack - Drops at 9 a.m. Tuesday: Gold and Black Radio Purdue Basketball Preview

{{ timeAgo('2020-11-23 20:18:11 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Drops at 9 a.m. Tuesday: Gold and Black Radio Purdue Basketball Preview

GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers have a handful of veteran players, but it might be the freshmen who ultimately help decide Purdue's fate this season. We'll preview it all, plus have a conversation with Coach Matt Painter and break down the latest recruiting news, on the Gold and Black Radio Purdue Basketball Season Preview.

