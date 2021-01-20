Purdue fifth-year senior Anthony Watts will return in 2021, GoldandBlack.com has learned.



The 6-4, 300-pound Watts has played in 38 career games and made 18 starts. Watts played in five games last season and made six tackles. The Houston native has 78 career tackles with 10.5 TFLs, three sacks and an interception.

Watts will be an anchor inside for the defensive line as he works with new line coach Mark Hagen.

The NCAA granted seniors a blanket waiver to return for the 2021 season after COVID-19 created a disjointed 2020 campaign. Purdue played just six of nine scheduled games.

Watts is one of four Purdue seniors or grad students who are known to be returning next season, joining wideout Jackson Anthrop, offensive tackle Greg Long and linebacker/end Semisi Fakasiieiki.

J.D. Dellinger (K), Derrick Barnes (LB), Lorenzo Neal (DT), Tyler Coyle (S/LB), Brennan Thieneman (S), Simeon Smiley (DB) and Grant Hermanns (OT) as known Purdue players who are moving on.