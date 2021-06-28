DT KJ Stokes has entered the portal

Embed content not available

Purdue junior defensive tackle KJ Stokes has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a grad transfer.



Stokes didn't figure prominently in Purdue's plans this season. He has earned his degree.

A 6-3, 280-pound native of Millbrook, Ala., who was part of the 2018 recruiting class, Stokes appeared in two career games, both in 2020.

Purdue's tackle rotation was fortified in the offseason with the additions of Indiana transfer Damarjhe Lewis and JC transfer PrinceJames Boyd.



The Boilermakers also welcome back super senior Anthony Watts, juniors Branson Deen, Lawrence Johnson and Jeff Marks and redshirt freshmen Bryce Austin and Greg Hudgins.

Earlier this offseason, sophomore defensive tackle Steven Faucheux transferred to Marshall, where he has switched to offensive line.

