Purdue defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal has played his final game for the Boilermakers. The fifth-year senior is moving on, GoldandBlack.com has learned.



The 6-3, 325-pound Neal started 33 of the 38 games he played at Purdue, making 72 tackles with 13 TFLs and four sacks. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2020 and 2018. Neal missed the 2019 season recovering from a knee injury suffered in the 2018 season finale at Indiana.

A native of Houston whose father was a long-time NFL fullback, Neal joins Derrick Barnes (LB), J.D. Dellinger (K), Tyler Coyle (S/LB), Brennan Thieneman (S), Simeon Smiley (DB) and Grant Hermanns (OT) as departing Boilermakers.

The NCAA granted seniors a blanket waiver to return for the 2021 season after COVID-19 created a disjointed 2020 campaign. Purdue played just six of nine scheduled games.

Four Purdue seniors/grad students are known to be returning next season. Defensive tackle Anthony Watts, wideout Jackson Anthrop, offensive tackle Greg Long and linebacker/end Semisi Fakasiieiki.