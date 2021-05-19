DT Steven Faucheux is in the transfer portal

Purdue defensive tackle Steven Faucheux is in the NCAA transfer portal, GoldandBlack.com has confirmed.

The 6-5, 300-pound Faucheux was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019 from Lakota West High in West Chester, Ohio, who never played a snap at Purdue.

Purdue returns sixth-year senior Anthony Watts and juniors Lawrence Johnson and Branson Deen at tackle. The staff also is bringing in Indiana redshirt freshman transfer Damarjhe Lewis, while also continuing to look for more tackle help in the portal. Lewis is expected to play a key role in 2021. Juniors Jeff Marks and KJ Stokes are other tackles on the roster, along with redshirt freshmen Bryce Austin and Greg Hudgins.

