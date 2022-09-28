Dubious.

That’s the best way to describe the offensive pass interference penalty called on Purdue tight end Payne Durham the last time the Boilermakers played at Minnesota in 2020.

“I mean, I haven't really let it go at all, to be honest with you,” said Durham this week as he prepped to play the Golden Gophers (4-0 overall; 1-0 Big Ten) at noon ET on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Many Purdue fans haven’t, either. Add it to the pile of crazy that often has come to mark the Purdue-Minnesota series over the years. (See box below)

On that fateful Friday night almost two years in the Twin Cities, Durham broke into the clear and streaked to the right corner of the end zone, nestling a pass from Jack Plummer for a go-ahead 19-yard TD grab with 58 seconds left.

But, hold everything. A flag was quickly thrown: offensive pass interference. An official said Durham pushed off a Gopher defensive back to gain separation. If Durham did commit a P.I., it was very subtle--almost indecipherable.

Purdue still had time to score a go-ahead TD, but Plummer chucked an interception on the next play on a pass intended for Rondale Moore.

Game over.

Let the debate—and outrage—begin.

“I think you know what I think,” said Jeff Brohm in the postgame. “I don’t like it a lot. I can’t really comment on it. It’s part of the game. We’ve got to move forward."

Instant replay was inconclusive. Yes, Durham extended his right arm toward the defender as the players were hand-fighting. But, was it enough to gain an advantage? Did it merit a penalty?

If Durham had scored, Minnesota would have had less than a minute and two timeouts to try to tally a winning TD to overcome a four-point deficit. Instead, Purdue lost, 34-31, the second of four consecutive defeats to end a disappointing 2020 COVID-addled season that saw the Boilermakers finish 2-4.

A Durham penalty also was the centerpiece of a Purdue loss this season. At Syracuse on Sept. 17, the fifth-year senior was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on a PAT after he had caught a 12-yard, go-ahead TD with 51 seconds left. The Purdue bench subsequently was flagged for the same penalty after seeking clarification on what Durham had done.

As a result, the Boilermakers had to kick off from their own 10-yard line. The Orange began the ensuing drive at midfield after the kickoff return, taking advantage of the short field to notch the winning TD with seven seconds left in a crushing 32-29 Purdue loss.

The Boilermakers had 13 penalties on the day after having nine in a season-opening 35-31 loss to Penn State.

"We had a meeting that Sunday (after the Syracuse loss)," said Durham. "We watched all the penalties from our first three games at that point. I met with Jeff, myself. I went and said my piece and apologized for my penalty. And I think it was really good."

Purdue had five penalties in last week's 28-26 victory vs. Florida Atlantic.

"I think that whole last week, we really worked on being disciplined because we knew that the last team we played was probably going to talk a little bit," said Durham. "They did. They did for sure. I think they game-planned that a little bit, maybe towards me because after what I showed the week before. I don't blame them. But I think we're really disciplined ... and did what we needed to do."

What did FAU players say?

"I don't really want to get into all that," said Durham. "If they say it on the field, it stays on the field."

Bottom line: Durham has learned his lesson and zipped his lips.

"The Syracuse thing, that's not who I am," said Durham. "That's what I told Coach. It'll never happen again. I got too wrapped up in the moment, got a little too emotional. And that's not who I am and who I want to be. I apologized, I accepted it that it happened and then moved on from it."

Purdue commits the second most penalties in the Big Ten per game (7.5) and its 74.5 penalty yards per game leads the league.

"So, even if a team talks, and I'm not a talker at all," said Durham. "I'll let them say whatever they want, I'll laugh about it later at home by myself. 'That's kind of a good one.' That's not really gonna bother me."