Early look at the Big Ten Tournament - Purdue gets #6 seed, ideal draw

First, and most importantly, RIP to the Big Ten pinwheel.



There's never been a more perfect logo created in all of Big Ten history. The tournament will not be the same this year without it.



The conference tournament also isn't the same because with the added four schools, the Big Ten Tournament is no longer a chance for every Big Ten school to punch its ticket to the big dance. Instead, 15 of the 18 Big Ten teams will be vying for the guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament.





The sword fell to Penn Sate, Washington, and Nebraska after Iowa's win over the Cornhuskers today. Washington's first season in the B10 under first year head coach, Danny Sprinkle, ended with a 4-16 conference record, good for last place. Penn Sate, despite a shocking upset to finish the season against Wisconsin, was a game away from being a part of the tiebreaker for final team cut from the tournament at 6-14 in the conference.



There were five teams tied at 7-13 in the Big Ten after Iowa beat Nebraska. Unfortunately for the Cornhuskers, the multi-team tiebreaker didn't go Nebraska's way.





That leaves a slurry of Big Ten teams at the bottom of the Big Ten that need the Tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament: Minnesota, Iowa, USC, Northwestern, and Rutgers.





Two Big Ten teams sit on the bubble, with Indiana probably in the tournament as of today and Ohio State probably on the other side of the bubble. Both can help secure a spot by going deep into the Big Ten Tournament.





But for those that need the Big Ten Tournament, the gauntlet in Indianapolis will not be gentle.





As for Purdue, it is in an unfamiliar spot. For the first time Purdue will not qualify for the double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. Instead, Purdue's three-way tie at 7 losses with Wisconsin and UCLA gives it the fuzzy end of the lollipop and the #6 seed and a Thursday night game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the winner of Rutgers and USC.



But it's less about the game behind Purdue than what's ahead that's set Purdue up for a successful Big Ten Tournament.





