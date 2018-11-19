Early Look: Purdue vs. Indiana
Here's an early look at Purdue's 12th opponent of 2018, the Indiana Hoosiers:
Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 24, Noon,.
Location: Memorial Stadium
Surface: FieldTurf
Capacity: 52,656 | Tickets
Records: Indiana 5-6 overall, 2-6 Big Ten; Purdue 5-6, 3-5 Big Ten; Indiana started the season with three straight wins (at Florida International, 38-28; Virginia 20-16; and Ball State 38-10. In conference play the Hoosiers lost to No. 24 Michigan State (35-21), won at Rutgers (21-17), lost at No. 3 Ohio State (49-26), lost at home to Iowa (42-16 and Penn State (33-28) at Minnesota (38-31, defeated Maryland (34-32) and lost at Michigan (31-20).
Series notes: Purdue leads the overall series which dates back to 1891, 73-41-6, and has a 34-19-2 record in games played in Bloomington. The Boilermakers also lead the series in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket 59-31-3 in the trophy game. The Boilermakers hold a 30-16-1 record in Bucket games played in Bloomington, though the Hoosiers have won three straight. It's the longest home victory streak for IU since the trophy was first awarded in 1925. Purdue snapped a four-game losing streak to IU with a hard-fought 31-24 win last year in Ross-Ade Stadium. The Hoosiers string of four-straight victories tied the longest for IU in the series dating back to 1944-47.
TV: ESPN2
Early line: Purdue -4 Purdue is favored for a game in Bloomington for the first time since 2011. It is the first time since 2000 the Boilermakers have been favored in every conference road game and the only time in school history Purdue has been favored in five conference road games.
Three things you should know about Saturday's game
IU's offense is aggressive. Running back Stevie Scott has been impressive, broke IU's all-time rushing record for a freshman with 1,035 yards and ran 30 times for 139 yards and a touchdown in loss at Michigan. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey also likes to toss it downfield, as he averaged over 12 yards per completion in the 11-point loss to the Wolverines. Ramsey was 16-of-35 for 195 yards with a TD and a pick in Ann Arbor.
The IU pass defense is susceptible to the big play. At least it was in Saturday's loss to Michigan. But its red zone defense was really good against the Wolverines. Michigan was in the IU red zone eight times, and while they did score on seven of those chances, only one score was a touchdown.
It's winner-take-all again. Purdue and Indiana will face one another with a winner advances to the postseason and losers stay home contest. It's the second straight year the game has had a loser-go-home results, and only the second time in the history of the series that this has happened.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.