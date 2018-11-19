Here's an early look at Purdue's 12th opponent of 2018, the Indiana Hoosiers:

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 24, Noon,.

Location: Memorial Stadium

Surface: FieldTurf

Capacity: 52,656 | Tickets

Records: Indiana 5-6 overall, 2-6 Big Ten; Purdue 5-6, 3-5 Big Ten; Indiana started the season with three straight wins (at Florida International, 38-28; Virginia 20-16; and Ball State 38-10. In conference play the Hoosiers lost to No. 24 Michigan State (35-21), won at Rutgers (21-17), lost at No. 3 Ohio State (49-26), lost at home to Iowa (42-16 and Penn State (33-28) at Minnesota (38-31, defeated Maryland (34-32) and lost at Michigan (31-20).

Series notes: Purdue leads the overall series which dates back to 1891, 73-41-6, and has a 34-19-2 record in games played in Bloomington. The Boilermakers also lead the series in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket 59-31-3 in the trophy game. The Boilermakers hold a 30-16-1 record in Bucket games played in Bloomington, though the Hoosiers have won three straight. It's the longest home victory streak for IU since the trophy was first awarded in 1925. Purdue snapped a four-game losing streak to IU with a hard-fought 31-24 win last year in Ross-Ade Stadium. The Hoosiers string of four-straight victories tied the longest for IU in the series dating back to 1944-47.

TV: ESPN2

Early line: Purdue -4 Purdue is favored for a game in Bloomington for the first time since 2011. It is the first time since 2000 the Boilermakers have been favored in every conference road game and the only time in school history Purdue has been favored in five conference road games.