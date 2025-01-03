Purdue lands Akron defensive end transfer CJ Nunnally IV

One of Purdue football's top targets in the transfer portal is now headed for West Lafayette, as former Akron defensive end CJ Nunnally IV has committed to the Boilermakers, a source tells Boiler Upload.

The signing comes on the heels of Nunnally's official visit to West Lafayette to kick off the new year. Nunnally was one of the first known transfer targets for the Boilermakers, being offered on December 17th, and now becomes one of the top portal additions for Barry Odom and company this cycle.

Nunnally was one of the top edge rushers in the MAC over the last two years after hitting the FBS level from Independence Community College, tallying 121 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 13.0 sacks in 24 games. Those numbers earned Nunnally First Team All-MAC honors in both 2023 and 2024. He held a Pro Football Focus grade of 72.2 in 2024, as well as a 73.2 mark in run defense and a 70.6 pass rush grade for the Zips.

Purdue saw its edge rusher spot ravaged this off-season, with Kydran Jenkins heading to the NFL and Will Heldt transferring to Clemson. Not to mention depth pieces Shitta Sillah and Jireh Ojata exhaust their eligibility.

Nunnally now becomes Purdue's top defender on the edge heading into 2025, which is a position the Boilermakers have made a priority in the transfer portal. He joins the current returning cast of CJ Madden and Trey Smith, as well as incoming freshman Landon Brooks.

Purdue now nets its 14th transfer portal commitment of the cycle, joining fellow defenders Tony Grimes, Carson Dean, Alex Sanford Jr., Mani Powell, and Tahj Ra-El, as well as quarterbacks EJ Colson and Malachi Singleton, among others.