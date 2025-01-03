Former Purdue head coach Ryan Walters hired as new Washington DC

Ryan Walters has found his next job on the heels of his tenure in West Lafayette. The former Purdue head coach has been hired as Washington's new defensive coordinator, the team announced. Walters joins head coach Jedd Fisch's staff that saw now former defensive coordinator Steven Belichick leave the program to join his father, Bill, at North Carolina.

The move comes less than a month after Walters was fired by Purdue following a 5-19 mark across two seasons at the helm of the Boilermakers' program, with a 1-11 record in year two, which led to the move by Mike Bobinski.



Walters got the Purdue job after a stellar stint as defensive coordinator at Illinois and Missouri, which thrust him into contention for the job at Colorado, in addition to the Boilermakers. In his last season as a defensive coordinator at Illinois, Walters helped orchestrate one of the best units in the nation, surrendering 13.8 points and 286.8 yards per game, which were both in the top five nationally in 2022.

Walters spent the previous seven season as a co-defensive coordinator or defensive coordinator leading up to his first head coaching gig with the Boilermakers beginning with the 2023 season. Less than a month after seeing that tenure cut short, Walters now embarks on a new challenge in Seattle with the Huskies.

It is an intriguing move for the Boilermakers as well, as new head coach Barry Odom will lead Purdue into Husky Stadium on November 15th next season. That will mark the first time Purdue and Walters do battle since parting ways and the first time Odom and Walters will face off since the two worked together at Missouri.