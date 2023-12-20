One of the crown jewels of Purdue's 2024 recruiting class is now locked in as four-star quarterback Marcos Davila signed his National Letter of Intent this morning. The Midland, Texas, native is rated as the 21st-best pro style quarterback and 60th best prospect in the class of 2024.

Davila was previously committed to TCU for two months prior to backing off his pledge and flipping to the Boilermakers after taking a visit to West Lafayette in early March. Davila also held offers from Texas A&M, Miami, Colorado, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Mississippi State and others.

"Really what led my decision back in March was just my relationship with Coach Harrell and Coach Keane. They had been recruiting me for a while and then when I visited I really loved the feeling I had there. The entire staff is so different than the other schools that recruited me," Davila told Boiler Upload about his decision prior to his signing.

During his standout high school career, Davila became one of the best quarterbacks in Midland Legacy history, setting school records in passing yards (9,101) and passing touchdowns (93) as a three-year starter. As a senior, he threw for 3,303 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 64.6% of his passes. He was a semifinalist for the coveted Mr. Texas Football award as well.