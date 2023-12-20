Early Signing Day: Three-star CB Hudauri Hines signs NLI to Purdue
Three-star cornerback Hudauri Hines became the first commitment in the class of 2024 for Purdue in late January and is now officially headed for West Lafayette next season after signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
The Indianapolis native holds a Rivals Rating of 5.6 to go along with his three-star status, while also being the 13th ranked player in Indiana in the class. Hines had one other Power 5 offer, West Virginia, while also having offers from Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Miami (OH), Kent State and Ball State prior to committing to Purdue.
While playing for Franklin Central, Hines was a three-year starter for the Flashes, recording 93 total tackles, 12 pass breakups and a pair of fumble recoveries during his high school career. His play as a senior earned him IFCA Top 50 all-state honors in Indiana.
