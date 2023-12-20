Early Signing Day: Three-star DB Luke Williams signs NLI to Purdue
Three-star safety Luke Williams is set to join his older brother, Zeke, with Purdue next season as he officially signed his National Letter of Intent this morning. Williams is a highly-rated three-star prospect, being ranked as the 17th player out of Illinois and 70th safety in the 2024 recruiting class.
Williams was one of Grant O'Brien's priority targets since he arrived in West Lafayette and the safeties coach was able to land him over Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Iowa State, Utah and Wisconsin, among others.
Splitting time between defensive back and wide receiver at Naperville North, Williams was productive on both sides of the ball. He had 32 tackles, including two tackles for loss and five interceptions defensively, while also racking up 556 yards and five scores from his receiver position.
Williams is more of a ballhawk on the back end than some of the other incoming defensive back Purdue will welcome to campus this off-season, evident by his five interceptions as a senior. The 6'1" safety is a prime candidate to serve in a nickel-back role for the Boilermakers, while also being able to help in run support.
Purdue and O'Brien will have their work cut out for them trying to get the influx of talent in the secondary onto the field in the coming years, with Koy Beasley and LeonTre Bradford entering as highly-touted prospects in addition to sleeper candidates in D'Mon Marable and Ty Hudkins.
The Boilermakers have an embarrassment of riches in the secondary heading into 2024, which may result in Williams taking a redshirt his first year on campus, but the talent the Illinois native possesses makes the future look even brighter.