Three-star safety Luke Williams is set to join his older brother, Zeke, with Purdue next season as he officially signed his National Letter of Intent this morning. Williams is a highly-rated three-star prospect, being ranked as the 17th player out of Illinois and 70th safety in the 2024 recruiting class.

Williams was one of Grant O'Brien's priority targets since he arrived in West Lafayette and the safeties coach was able to land him over Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Iowa State, Utah and Wisconsin, among others.

Splitting time between defensive back and wide receiver at Naperville North, Williams was productive on both sides of the ball. He had 32 tackles, including two tackles for loss and five interceptions defensively, while also racking up 556 yards and five scores from his receiver position.