One of Purdue's five safeties in the 2024 recruiting class is officially headed for West Lafayette, as three-star Ty Hudkins signed his National Letter of Intent to the Boilermakers on Wednesday morning. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native holds a 5.5 Rivals Rating, in addition to his three-star staus.

Hudkins was a later addition to the class, after having been committed to Northwestern from July to September. Amid the uncertainty following the firing of Pat Fitzgerald, Hudkins backed off his pledge and flipped to the Boilermakers following an official visit during the season. The future Purdue defender looked back on that decision prior to signing day.

"The coaches are great people. I felt very comfortable around them on and off the field. At the camp in June, I really like the way coach OB, JT, and Carter coached. Academics are huge in my decision as well and Purdue is a great place to attain an education. And then the Big Ten environment was insane. Every game was packed, the fans are very loyal as well," Hudkins said.

Hudkins' other offers included Minnesota, Tulane, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan and Ohio.

Starring for Forest Hills Central, Hudkins was one of the top players in Michigan during his standout senior campaign. He racked up over 50 tackles and had four interceptions on defense, while also posting 46 catches for 805 yards and eight scores as a wide receiver. Hudkins earned Michigan Associated Press Division 3-4 Player of the Year and capped off his high school career with a state championship.