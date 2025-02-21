Purdue and Indiana set for dramatic rematch

Gicarri Harris isn't exactly new to this whole thing. After all, he is the son of Purdue legend, Glenn Robinson, the Purdue-Indiana rivalry is in his blood.



But that doesn't change that even on the best of days, Purdue's annual trip to Bloomington is more akin to walking into a lion's den than a basketball arena for Purdue players.





Which is why Harris has his tongue in cheek instructions for how to prepare for playing in Assembly Hall.



"Don't look at any fans," Harris said, then added. "Don't talk to any fans."





Those are good rules for anyone wearing gold and black on Sunday because for Purdue, and especially Indiana, these are not the best of days.



In fact, this might be as dramatic a convergence of Purdue and Indiana story lines in recent memories.

