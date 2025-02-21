Matt Painter offers update on Myles Colvin's health

"Yeah, yeah, he's okay," Matt Painter had to say about Myles Colvin ahead of Purdue's trip to IU on Sunday. Colvin took a hard hit on a moving screen in East Lansing on Tuesday night where he was hit in the eye/head and was feeling a little foggy after the game. It appears he'll be good to go on Sunday. Colvin has come off the bench this season and is averaging 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds a game.



Painter also got into Purdue's three game losing streak, how the internet shouldn't be talked about but does affect players, and previews Purdue heading to Bloomington. Make sure to check out the full videos below and more with Boiler Upload as we preview the game this weekend.