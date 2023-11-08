The most recent addition to Purdue's 2024 recruiting class announced his commitment to Matt Painter and the Boilermakers less than a week ago and has officially signed his NLI to Purdue for next season.

Three-star center Daniel Jacobsen committed to Purdue last Friday, over his other finalist and Big Ten foe Wisconsin. Jacobsen also had notable offers from Minnesota, Xavier, Clemson, Illinois, Georgetown and Providence, among others, but opted to head to West Lafayette for his college career.

Jacobsen has played at a few different high schools during his career, starting out at La Cueva in New Mexico before transferring to Legacy Early in South Carolina and will finish up his prep career at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire as a senior this season.

During his first year in the NIBC with Legacy Early last season, Jacobsen averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while playing 15.5 minutes per game. He also shot 7/10 from three point range and 70% from the floor overall. That was while sharing the court with several other Power 5 plays, the most notable of which being current Michigan State freshman Coen Carr.

Following his junior campaign, Jacobsen made a name for himself at the annual Nike Peach Jam in Georgia, averaging 10.6 points and just over six rebounds per game while shooting 51% from the floor and north of 40% from long range.