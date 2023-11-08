Early Signing Period: Purdue signs three-star center Daniel Jacobsen
The most recent addition to Purdue's 2024 recruiting class announced his commitment to Matt Painter and the Boilermakers less than a week ago and has officially signed his NLI to Purdue for next season.
Three-star center Daniel Jacobsen committed to Purdue last Friday, over his other finalist and Big Ten foe Wisconsin. Jacobsen also had notable offers from Minnesota, Xavier, Clemson, Illinois, Georgetown and Providence, among others, but opted to head to West Lafayette for his college career.
Jacobsen has played at a few different high schools during his career, starting out at La Cueva in New Mexico before transferring to Legacy Early in South Carolina and will finish up his prep career at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire as a senior this season.
During his first year in the NIBC with Legacy Early last season, Jacobsen averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while playing 15.5 minutes per game. He also shot 7/10 from three point range and 70% from the floor overall. That was while sharing the court with several other Power 5 plays, the most notable of which being current Michigan State freshman Coen Carr.
Following his junior campaign, Jacobsen made a name for himself at the annual Nike Peach Jam in Georgia, averaging 10.6 points and just over six rebounds per game while shooting 51% from the floor and north of 40% from long range.
Jacobsen is next in line to join Purdue's growing tradition of seven footers to rep the old gold and black, but is more versatile than the traditional big man. The 7'2" center is athletic for his size and proved to be an efficient three point shooter during his high school career. He also has a knack for being in the right place at the right time, getting easy looks from his teammates.
Jacobsen has also shown to be a shot blocker, swatting away 13 shots in 11 games at Legacy Early last season.
When he gets to Purdue, it won't be the type of style that we've become accustomed to seeing out of Zach Edey with nearly all of his touches coming with his back to the basket, although Jacobsen is more than capable in that role as well.
While Edey and Mason Gillis figure to depart from Purdue's front court next season, the Boilermakers's post will still be more than filled, with Jacobsen entering the fold. Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst look to be Purdue's top options at center and power forward in 2024-2025.
Current redshirt freshman William Berg and 2024 forward Raleigh Burgess will also factor into the rotation, while Brian Waddell, Camden Heide and Brian Waddell could all see minutes at the four for Purdue. Jacobsen likely has the versatility to play the four in a pinch, but will be best suited as a stretch five that can be versatile on both ends of the floor.