The first thing you notice about Brady Allen is his size.

He’s every bit the 6-6 he’s listed on the Purdue roster. Then, Allen starts talking, and you notice the prized freshman's congenial manner. Let's call it southern Indiana charm.

Don't be fooled by the Cracker Barrel persona.



Allen is fiercely competitive. He wants to play. He wants to start. He wants to win. He wants to be the Purdue quarterback. But, for now, it's about learning for the four-star recruit, the most touted signal-caller signed in Jeff Brohm's tenure at Purdue.