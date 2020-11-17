The Purdue athletic department reports eight active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes within its athletic department this, according to a weekly update on its testing results released on Monday, down from 19 a week ago.

The 19 active cases were the most Purdue has reported since it began releasing weekly reports on June. 8, and the one-week jump of 15 active cases from the week prior was also a high, but this week, the numbers dropped.



Since early June, when athletic activity resumed, Purdue's athletic department has conducted15,510 tests and yielded 131 positives. Football and men's and women's basketball are involved in daily antigen testing.

Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.

Purdue has been providing weekly testing updates. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.