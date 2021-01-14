GoldandBlack - Eight in a row now for Purdue vs. Indiana

PDF: Purdue-Indiana statistics

BLOOMINGTON — Purdue's domination of its chief rival continued Thursday night, with a decisive 81-69 win at Indiana, the Boilermakers' eighth straight win in the series.

Trevion Williams led the Boilermakers with 22 points, continuing his run of outstanding play.

Jaden Ivey scored 14 points on just four shots.

Eric Hunter broke out of a slump and scored 11 and Brandon Newman scored 12.

Purdue made 7-of-9 threes to start the game and led by as many as a dozen In the first half, then fended Indiana off every time it threatened to go ahead. Ethan Morton's three with 11:15 left triggered a 10-3 run that gave Purdue the cushion it eventually used to pull away In the end.

More to come ...