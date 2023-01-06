One of the most productive kickers in Purdue football history, Mitchell Fineran, has wrapped up his college career this season. Fineran transferred to Purdue ahead of the 2021 season from FCS Sanford and was an instant impact player. The fifth-year kicker finished his career as the all time leader in field goal percentage in program history. Fineran is also on the leader board in other categories. He is the third most field goal makes, second most in single-season field goal makes and second in single-season field goal percentage in program history. Where will the Fort Valley, Georgia native head after Purdue? What are his favorite moments? How does he look back on his journey? Fineran answered all that and more in the first edition of "End of the Road."

What were your favorite moments of you career at Purdue?

"There's been a lot of highlights in my two years at Purdue. I'd say the Music City Bowl is probably the top one but I would say beating Michigan State at home was pretty special. Just to be, [a part of] a team win like that when everyone rushed the field, being able to be a part of that, in that type of environment. I'm gonna remember that forever. So that game comes to mind and then the Music City Bowl, being able to keep the game winner. I couldn't have done it without my holder, snapper, Nick Zecchino and Jack Albers. They did a phenomenal job the whole two years I was there, but being able to it against Tennessee, an SEC opponent in that type of environment. Getting the opportunity to kick a game winning field goal, that was a pretty special"

What was your relationship like with guys in the specialists room?

"Nick [Zecchino] and Jack [Albers], they're my best friends. We didn't just hang out at football, we hung out outside of football. I mean, when I got there they kind of took me in and showed me what Purdue was all about. We just develop that chemistry. Zecchino, I don't think he ever had a bad snap over the two years and Albers was the best holder I've had in my career. They aren't just good at what they did on the field, but they're good friends to me. We had a great chemistry together and then being friends also helped that as well."

What does it mean to hold the all-time field goal percentage in program history?

"I guess I'm fortunate because Coach Brohm decided to kick a lot of field goals and I was a part of two really good teams. A lot of that was kind of out of my hands but at the same time, I take pride in that. Being able to do my job for the team and as a result of all those made kicks, I ended up being the field goal percentage leader at Purdue so it's been awesome. I'm grateful that I got an opportunity to come to Purdue and kick and be able to have a record like that. There's been some great kickers that come to mind, Ben Jones and Travis Dorsch, in the past 20 years. Actually Ben Jones has the single season field goal percentage record and he said 'I hope it stays for a while.' Now it's pretty special to be able to have that.

What did it mean to get the opportunity to play at Purdue from Jeff Brohm?

"It meant a lot. So coming out of high school I went to Sanford which is an FCS school, and nothing against Sanford, I had a great experience there as well. I always knew growing up I wanted to play Power 5 football and that was the goal that I had in the back of my mind. I got out of high school kind of under recruited and then I got an opportunity to go play at Sanford. I went there for three years and my first two years were okay, then my third year I was second team All-American which allowed me to propel myself to the Power 5 level. Coach [Jeff] Brohm, Coach [Marty] Biagi, Coach [Neil] Callaway, Coach [Brad] Lambert, they all found me and gave me an opportunity to come to Purdue and it meant the the world. The past two years I've made so many memories, not just on the field, but off the field as well. Just being able to kick in those environments in the Big Ten. Not a lot of people get to do that, so I was just grateful for that opportunity."

What were the hardest and easiest stadiums to kick in?

"Well, I'm gonna go ahead and say, Lucas Oil Stadium but we all know why I'd say that. I'd say in the Big Ten, Purdue's not bad. I mean, it gets windy sometimes. I'd say Maryland wasn't too bad. To be honest with you, they're all about the same as far as weather goes. Kind of just depends on the day and how cold it is and the wind, but it's hit or miss. So when I first get up there, I try to look at the flags. I always walk the field just to see how the field looks like if there's any divots or anything. Some of it is out of your control if the wind takes it and you miss. I mean, that's just part of kicking footballs. The best thing to do and what I do is just try to kick the best solid ball that will cut through the wind and if the wind takes it somewhere else, that's kind of out of out of your control. So just trying to understand elements before you get out there. I think that's a big part of it successful kicking in windy conditions and cold conditions."

What does the future hold for you in football and life in general?

"So I got a good opportunity at a job in Memphis, so I'm gonna go after that. But at the same time if someone comes knocking, I'm gonna stay ready. So if a pro career is in my future then I might pursue it, but I think now I'm going to pursue the opportunity that I have in Memphis and then just kind of stay ready. That's my plan going forward."

Will you be taking part in Purdue's Pro Day this spring?

"I plan on it. I just don't know when it's going to happen yet especially with the new coaching change. I'm still trying to figure all that out, and see as far as how it lines up with my schedule and everything. That's what I'm going to try to do."

What do you think about the group of kickers Purdue has for 2023?

"It's gonna be a very competitive battle between all of them. They're all great kickers. I think Purdue's kicking game is going to be great. I think they're in good hands. As far as kicking goes, I'll be interested to see who comes out on top but I think it'll be a close battle between all of them. I wish them the best, I hope they do great things and whoever is the starter they can continue on with with great success."

What do you want Purdue fans to remember you by?