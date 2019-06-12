More: Purdue 2019-20 roster | Prospectus

Brandon Newman comes to Purdue with a golden opportunity in front of him, as the top-100 national prospect from Valparaiso High School steps into a backcourt fray in West Lafayette with a lot of minutes, and a lot of shots, to replace.

He'll take on that opportunity well equipped, with a college body and a signature skill — shooting — that could ease the transition from one level of basketball to another and give him a chance to impact the Boilermakers profoundly in his debut season.

During the Indiana All-Star series prior to Newman's enrollment at Purdue, GoldandBlack.com discussed these topics and others with him as part of the following Entrance Interview.

