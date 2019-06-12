Entrance Interview: Brandon Newman
More: Purdue 2019-20 roster | Prospectus
Brandon Newman comes to Purdue with a golden opportunity in front of him, as the top-100 national prospect from Valparaiso High School steps into a backcourt fray in West Lafayette with a lot of minutes, and a lot of shots, to replace.
He'll take on that opportunity well equipped, with a college body and a signature skill — shooting — that could ease the transition from one level of basketball to another and give him a chance to impact the Boilermakers profoundly in his debut season.
During the Indiana All-Star series prior to Newman's enrollment at Purdue, GoldandBlack.com discussed these topics and others with him as part of the following Entrance Interview.
Continue reading below
GoldandBlack.com: Purdue loses Ryan Cline and Carsen Edwards and that creates a potential opportunity for you. How have you, or will you, prepare yourself for that?
Newman: “Really, watching them a lot through this last season and paying attention to guys that were playing my position, and they were doing the same thing that I see myself doing in the upcoming years.”
GoldandBlack.com: What do you expect college basketball to be like relative to what high school was like?
Newman: “Almost a totally different sport, I think. The level of talent, level of physicality, the athletes. Everything is going to be totally different.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news