The addition of Nyles Beverly to the Purdue secondary will be a big injection of athletic ability. He also will continue the trend of adding size to the back-end of the Boilermaker defense.

As a senior at Nordonia High in Macedonia, Ohio--a Cleveland suburb--Beverly was named 2018 first-team All-Ohio Division II by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. He also earned all-conference and all-region honors.

Beverly comes from the same high school which sent Denzel Ward four years ago to Ohio State. The Browns took Ward with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Beverly for an Entrance Interview.