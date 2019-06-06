It's not often punters are given scholarships coming out of high school. But Brooks Cormier earned one from Purdue. And big things will be expected from the Tuscaloosa, Ala., native--beginning this fall. The 6-5 Cormier is a good athlete with a booming leg from American Christian Academy, which went 12-1 in 2018 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Alabama Class 4A playoffs. He honed his skills at the Chris Sailor and Kohl's Kicking camps. GoldandBlack.com caught up with Cormier for an Entrance Interview.