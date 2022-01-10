Joe Strickland wants to get busy.

The Indianapolis native is on campus, enrolled and ready to get a jump on his Purdue career by taking part in spring drills. His goal: To make an impact in 2022.

Strickland has come to the right place when it comes to developing edge rushers. The latest was George Karlaftis, who is coming off an All-American season and is off a year early to the NFL as a likely first-round draft choice.



Karlaftis leaves campus as a member of Purdue's famed "Den of Defensive Ends," a fraternity that also includes the likes of Ryan Kerrigan, Anthony Spencer, Cliff Avril and Chike Okeafor, among others.



GoldandBlack.com visited with Strickland via Zoom to learn more about the four-star Brebeuf Jesuit Prep standout as he takes the lid off his Purdue career.

